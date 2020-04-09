Upcoming Tiger King Bonus Episode Is Reportedly A Reunion Episode

Tiger King has been an unexpected smash for Netflix. The documentary series about the feud between zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rescue advocate Carole Baskin has captured the attention of pretty much the entire planet. Perhaps the key to its success is that it has absolutely nothing to do with the Coronavirus pandemic, allowing viewers to forget all that unpleasantness and bask in eccentric people and footage of big cats. As an example of the heights the show has reached, questions were even asked about pardoning Exotic during a Presidential press conference this week.

Netflix is understandably eager to capitalize on this and there are already rumors of a second season being planned. In the meantime, though, we’ve begun to hear that there’ll be an additional ‘bonus episode’ added to the first season. While Netflix themselves aren’t confirming anything, a cameo message recorded by Joe’s former business partner Jeff Lowe seemed to hint that a new episode is definitely coming. Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, was also asked about it in a radio interview and said:

“It’s going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion.”

So, who could be included? Well, Joe Exotic doesn’t have much else do in prison, so expect him to appear via telephone. Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren look like they’re locked in, too. Beyond that, though, it’s probably easier to say who won’t be reappearing.

Most notably absent will be Carole Baskin, who’s refuted the show’s depiction of her and its implications that she murdered her husband. Similarly, rival tiger keeper Doc Antle, who the series portrays as a creepy sex cult leader, has ruled out any further involvement with Tiger King. Joe’s former husband, John Finlay, also said he won’t be making additional appearances.

The bonus episode is expected to drop sometime this weekend, so expect more details soon.