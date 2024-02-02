Did Allison and Lauren Hollinger really date the same guy before ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei?

Ladies and gentlemen, the rumors are true. Aside from fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor, sisters Allison and Lauren Hollinger have dated the same guy on a separate occasion, finally telling the full story in an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, hosted by Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Spoiler alert ⏤ it’s not as weird as it appears. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Allison and Lauren Hollinger dish about dating the same guy

Admitting that they did not explain it correctly during their time on The Bachelor together, Allison and Lauren reassured Joe and Serena ⏤ as well as viewers at home ⏤ that they dated the same guy, however, it was not at the same time and not to their knowledge. How wild is that?

Lauren: “Allison went to the University of Delaware and met a guy and was dating him in college for a little bit. Then I moved to Philadelphia and met the same guy. It’s weirder on his part to be honest to not disclose that. We didn’t know. I was telling her that I was talking to this guy and he was really great. Then I showed her a picture and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I was dating him at UD.’ I was like, ‘That’s really effin’ weird.’”

While it was “really effin’ weird” nonetheless, Allison confirmed that she was never in a relationship with this guy. Instead it was far more casual, making it much less awkward that her sister was talking to him shortly after.

Allison: “It wasn’t long that we dated. I wouldn’t necessarily say we dated, but we went on dates. We went on a few dates, three maybe. Not too long, but definitely weird on his part to go after my sister after. Especially because we have the same last name and we look alike, so it’s hard not to know… When we ended, it was one of those things in college where it just fizzled out and we went our separate ways.”

Once Lauren found out that he had dated Allison in the past, she simply “blocked him and ghosted him,” sharing that his behavior was “disgusting” and weird, and we seriously could not agree more.

Given the fact that Lauren self-eliminated from the show in episode 2, the sisters are no longer dating the same guy, but where do Joey and Allison go from here?

To find out if Joey and Allison are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. It looks like a feud is starting to form between contestants Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, so chances are the remainder of season 28 will be jam-packed with juicy drama…