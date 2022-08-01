The newest Star Wars series is set to debut quite soon, with Andor landing on Disney Plus on September 21, 2022. The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will be a prequel to that film, and it will tell the story of how Andor came to be affiliated with the Rebel Alliance.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, which you can see above, Diego Luna debuted a new trailer for the series along with its new release date, and he revealed that Disney Plus will drop the first three episodes of the series at once on September 21st. But that was not all that was revealed during his appearance on the talk show, with Luna answering whether he did his own stunts for the series.

Did Diego Luna do his own stunts for Andor?

Image via Lucasfilm

In the appearance, Diego Luna is asked by host Michael Strahan whether or not he did his own stunts for Andor, based on Luna mentioning that he had done them for Rogue One when he was on Good Morning America previously. Luna responded, “Yeah, but I mean, I’m a little older… I needed some time, some help.” So, Luna did indeed do his own stunts – or at least some of them – while filming Andor.

One of several Star Wars series in production, Andor will also feature the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. Stellan Skarsgård will also be starring as a new character named Luthen, alongside Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Ben Miles in undisclosed roles. The series will run a total of twelve episodes and is scheduled to wrap up on November 23, 2022.

The series will probably not feature most of the cast of Rogue One, as even though it is a prequel, Cassian met most of the characters in that film for the first time. Andor is one of the most anticipated Star Wars titles for a while, especially since the new trailer showed off some great locations, which fans and the cast loved to see.

Like many of the other projects in the Star Wars universe as of late, we will not have to wonder if Cassian Andor will perish in the series, as his fate is already sealed. That does not mean that the new characters will need to die in the series, but things are not looking good, especially for the newcomer Luthen.

Andor will make its way to Disney Plus on September 21, 2022.