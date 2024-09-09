As one of television’s longest-running and highest-rating daytime talk shows, The View has, in addition to discussing the actual news topics of the day, attracted its fair share of headlines in its own right.

The talk show, which is currently in its 28th season and is co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, was the subject of speculation and backlash this year, especially as rumors swirled about the status of its long-running lineup of hosts and criticism about their opinions on the presidential race grew.

This, coupled with the show’s month-long break in the lead-up to Labor Day, has had fans questioning the longevity of the show, but do we know for sure whether The View has been cancelled?

Did The View get cancelled?

Reports that The View has been cancelled are false, as proven by the return of the show for its 28th season at the start of September. While the show’s return was marked by a few changes, including an all-new studio and a different theme song, the host lineup is the same as previous recent seasons, and it appears to be back to regular programming for Goldberg and the gang.

However, claims that The View had been cancelled were not completely unfounded. In July, the show received large online backlash for its hosts’ commentary on Donald Trump (Behar in particular has had some choice words for the presidential nominee), leading to calls for the show to be cancelled.

While this discourse made a splash online, a spokesperson for The View revealed in an interview that rumors of The View’s cancellation were false. “This is not true,” a representative from ABC, who produces The View, told The Sun. The network went on to tout The View’s status as “the number one most-watched daytime talk show for the fourth consecutive year” as well as its “three-year high” viewership.

Much of this speculation — which included a Reuters-debunked headline claiming the show had been dropped from ABC’s lineup — arose while The View was on its annual summer hiatus, and the absence of the show from the airwaves only amplified concern that it would not be returning.

While the status of The View’s upcoming 29th season remains unknown (those details likely won’t arrive for some time), it’s probable — given the show’s high ratings and ability to draw in starry guests like Robert De Niro and Ryan Reynolds — that a season will also air in 2025. After all, the backlash that first spurred the rumors is simply par for the course for The View, given that it’s goal is to discuss hot-button topics.

