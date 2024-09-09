Who sings the new ‘View’ theme song and why was it changed?

Even though its aim is discussing the actual hot news topics of the day, The View is no stranger to attracting headlines of its own.

Recommended Videos

Now in its 28th season, the daytime talk show has long caused a stir with its debates around hot-button items like the 2024 presidential race, leading to speculation that it had been cancelled or would be receiving a major cast shake up.

However, one of the less divisive discussions currently being had around the show — which is co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro — is not about former president Donald Trump, but rather the sudden change of its theme song.

Who sings The View’s new theme song and why was it changed?

Long-running fans of The View might’ve pricked up their ears in season 28’s premiere episode, when it was revealed that a different theme song would be playing at the start of new episodes than the one they’d grown used to. While the introduction of previous episodes starting from season 25 was soundtracked by the song “For My Girls” by Brandy Norwood and Nicole Scherzinger, the current season has opted for a new musical duo.

The new theme song for The View’s current season is titled “This Version” and is performed by “Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis. For her part, the track is written by Grammy Award-winner Diane Warren, who has been penning memorable power ballads like “Because You Loved Me” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” since the 1980s. Goldberg herself commented on the show’s new theme track during the premiere episode, commending the two musicians who created it and thanking the people who have been “working hard all summer long” to craft the show’s new theme song.

Whooopi also described it as just one “big change” viewers can expect throughout the new season. Indeed, the introduction of “This Version” wasn’t the only difference fans noticed in season 28, with The View moving to an entirely new studio to film its incoming batch of episodes. “New digs, new studio,” Goldberg remarked during the premiere, referring to the cast’s relocation to an elaborate new studio complete with a new set, audience seating area, and space for one-on-one interviews.

As for why The View changed its theme song, it appears to simply be a case of re-tooling the show as it continues its long-running tenure. The new track was part of broader changes including the relocated studio, and it isn’t the first time the show has been introduced by different songs. Prior to “For My Girls,” The View opted for the song “World’s Gone Crazy” by Mary J. Blige, which was the theme track for seasons 20 to 25. The current choice of “This Version,” therefore, is not unprecedented.

In any case, discussions about The View’s theme song will undoubtedly soon be surpassed by headlines inspired by whatever Joy Behar has to say about Donald Trump ⏤ which, knowing Joy and the 2024 election’s close proximity, we’re guessing will be quite a bit.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy