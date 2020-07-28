Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an all-ages animated instalment in the blockbuster dino franchise. We’ve known that the show is winging its way to Netflix for a while and now, fans can take a closer look at what’s in store thanks to the release of its new trailer.

Clocking in at just under one minute, the teaser sets the scene for the eight-episode series, revealing that it will follow a bunch of teenage campers on Isla Nublar during the dinosaur breakout. Several of the franchise’s leading dinosaurs make cameos in the clip, too, including the brachiosaurus, the T-Rex and the genetically engineered Indominus Rex. Netflix and Dreamworks have managed to cram a lot of footage of kids running away from dinosaurs into 59 seconds here and there’s definitely enough on display to pique fans’ interest.

The show takes place on another corner of Isla Nublar to the events of the original Jurassic World and will follow a band of original characters as they attempt to survive the collapse of the titular theme park. Its voice cast includes Paul-Mikel Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter and Raini Rodriguez.

While it’s good to see Universal exploring new ways to expand the Jurassic franchise beyond the movies, the fact that this show is based on the tired formula of children fleeing from dinosuars in a theme park setting is a little disappointing. Even though it’s an all-ages release, something more original set in the dino-infested world created by the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom would have been more interesting.

Nevertheless, franchise masterminds Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow are executive producing and they probably wouldn’t have put their names against the show in any capacity if it was a mere cash-in. With any luck, there will be some surprises in store for Jurassic World fans when the series debuts on Netflix on September 18th.