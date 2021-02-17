Disney Blocked Gina Carano From Doing Any Press For The Mandalorian Season 2

If there’s a lesson to be learned from Gina Carano’s current situation, it’s that what you say has consequences. The actress spent the second half of last year making increasingly bizarre posts on social media that harmed Disney’s reputation with the LGBTQ community, spread pro-disease propaganda during a pandemic and undermined the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. We’ve heard that she was on extremely thin ice with the Mouse House as 2021 began, with the final straw coming when she seemingly compared being a Republican with being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Disney promptly described her post as “abhorrent and unacceptable” and dropped her from The Mandalorian like a hot rock. Her agents swiftly followed suit and Hasbro even ended production of the Cara Dune action figure. Now, Carano has become the face of ‘cancel culture’ and announced plans to make a movie with Ben Shapiro designed to fight “leftist causes.”

She’s also opened up to another supposed victim of cancel culture, former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss. In a very spurious article in which Weiss excuses Carano for posting the same anti-Semitic picture that she previously heavily criticized a British politician for, the actress complains about her treatment at the hands of Disney, saying:

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio”

So, Lucasfilm and Disney were both annoyed that Carano was being publicly transphobic and her reaction only inflamed the situation. Still, she was surprised when their response was to exclude her from doing any press for The Mandalorian season 2.

“That was heart-breaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

It’s not exactly surprising that Disney didn’t want to put Gina Carano in front of the cameras for The Mandalorian‘s recent press tour. After all, it seems she’s pathologically unable to stop saying stupid things that anger their customers. I’ll certainly miss the character of Cara Dune, but it’s difficult to deny that Carano turned herself into a liability for her employer and the Mouse House was obviously right to give her the boot.