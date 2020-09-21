Disney Launching Mando Mondays Tie-In For The Mandalorian

We finally received a glimpse at the second season of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian last week, and suffice it to say, people are pretty excited about its return. Although there’ve already been a lot of fan theories and rumors circulating around the Star Wars series, it’s clear that Disney have big plans for promoting the show before and after its October 30th premiere. To this end, the Mouse House are launching “Mando Mondays” as a platform for tie-ins around the program.

Beginning October 26th, there’ll be a wide range of different merchandise and other content available on Mondays, taking place a few days after the arrival of new episodes. There’ll be plenty of things for Star Wars fans to look forward to, including new LEGO, Funko and Hasbro action figures, as well as deals with the likes of Gentle Giant and Sideshow, and various other digital and physical products.

All of these offers will be run through MandoMondays.com, which will continue featuring deals up to December 21st. Disney’s Kareem Daniel is certainly excited about pushing The Mandalorian products through this channel, commenting as so:

“When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters – particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

Those wanting to get in on the action can already pre-order some of the offerings, including new Funko Pop! bobbleheads and a LEGO Star Wars The Child construction set. It’s not surprising that The Child, aka “Baby Yoda” is front and center in this marketing effort, and we’d expect there to be a lot more branded toys and other items focused on the character in the pipeline.

Good news, then, if you’re a Star Wars collector wanting an easy way to keep up with new material for The Mandalorian. Although there’s been some talk of star Pedro Pascal departing the cast, it does appear that Disney have long-term plans for the spinoff, including a potential movie project. And with only a month or so to go until we get more of the D+ hit, we’d expect there to be further announcements on the franchise soon, so be sure to watch this space.