Disney Considering Making Poe Bisexual In Future Star Wars Show

If Oscar Isaac had things his way, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would’ve seen Poe develop a romantic relationship with Finn (John Boyega).

After all, ever since the pair first met in The Force Awakens, a beautiful friendship sprung up between them and though they never became anything more than just that, there were always signs that they might’ve had romantic feelings for one another. Not to mention that fans have been crying out for Lucasfilm to pair them up for years now.

But it’s not only the fans who want this to happen, as we also know that both Isaac and Boyega support a romance between Finn and Poe as well. Unfortunately, however, it’s not up to them and with The Rise of Skywalker choosing not to take the characters in this direction, it seems all hope might be lost for those who desperately want to see them in a relationship.

And while that may indeed be the case, we’re now hearing that Lucasfilm has another intriguing development in mind for Poe instead. Rather than putting him in a relationship with Finn, they’re considering making him bisexual (since Rise hints at his past with Zorii Bliss) and giving him a different love interest, someone we haven’t met yet.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who brought us all those Rise of Skywalker scoops which ended up being accurate, like Snoke’s true identity, Rey and Palpatine’s connection and [SPOILERS] being revealed as a traitor – Lucasfilm is developing a Disney Plus show for Finn and Poe. And yes, we already know that John Boyega said he wouldn’t do one but remember when Ewan McGregor denied he was returning as Obi-Wan for years, only to finally admit he had to lie to keep it a secret?

Anyways, a series for the two characters is definitely in the works and it’s here that they would potentially reveal Poe’s bisexuality. But as mentioned above, his love interest wouldn’t be Finn, instead it would be another man who we’ve yet to meet. Apparently, they wanted to do this at one point in the movies but it would’ve been difficult to secure a release in China and other territories had they gone ahead with it, so they may save it for the show.

Once again, though, this is just something they’re considering for now and isn’t 100% going to happen. Still, it certainly sounds likely and given that these same sources also told us McGregor was reprising his role as Obi-Wan back in May, and that [SPOILERS] would be Rey’s new trainer in Rise of Skywalker, both of which we now know to be true, there’s no reason to doubt it.