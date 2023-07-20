Disney Plus drops new look at a fantasy franchise reboot that everyone actually wants to see

Today is a good day for fantasy fans. One of Disney Plus‘ much-anticipated series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is on its way, and what better way to build excitement than to give fans a glimpse of what is to come?

The people behind this TV reboot must’ve thought the same thing, or else they wouldn’t have put up an image of the main cast in their new roles at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Fortunately for everyone who couldn’t attend the event, a Percy Jackson fan shared photos on Twitter. In their posts, we can see Aryan Simhadri, Walker Scobell, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Grover Underworld, Percy Jackson, and Annabeth Chase, respectively.

closer look at the trio pic.twitter.com/om1nxKFf7g — azula apologist @ SDCC (@jorjor_14) July 20, 2023

With fantasy enthusiasts losing so much at the hands of big streaming services these past few months, this is definitely a win. And for once, it’s nice to know that a TV show reboot that fans actually want to see is getting the respect and attention it deserves. But the same cannot be said about the likes of the Harry Potter and Twilight reboots. In fact, some Percy Jackson fans go as far as to claim that those projects are only getting the time of day in order to compete with their favorite franchise.

With the 2023 SDCC still ongoing, there might be a few more surprises to come. Or so we hope. The little we know about the series so far seems promising, so fingers crossed that it can live up to expectations.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to hit Disney Plus in early 2024.