Disney Plus’ record-breaking and award-winning superhero show adds another accolade after being credited for over a million new subscribers

There’s no way Disney Plus doesn’t renew original superhero series Moving at this stage, unless of course creator Kang Full decides he’s simply not interested and refuses to sign off on a return.

That’s about the only thing likely to stop it from happening, because the worldwide sensation only continues adding new accolades to an already-impressive haul. As if becoming the most-watched Korean exclusive in the history of both Disney Plus and Hulu wasn’t enough, Moving then went on to nab six trophies at the recent Busan Film Festival’s Asia Contents & Global OTT Awards.

Image via Disney Plus

If you thought it was going to stop there, then think again; throughout the month of September, the platform added an estimated 1.25 million new subscribers in Korea. In what’s absolutely not a coincidence, that came at the height of Moving‘s weekly rollout, with the company internally crediting the show for having a huge part to play in that uptick.

Defeating the might of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars regardless of which nations it happens is no easy feat, especially when the project in question doesn’t have worldwide recognition or inbuilt brand appeal outside of those who followed the webtoon on which it’s based.

The Mouse House might be in the midst of a content purge that’s been racking up casualties like it’s nobody’s business, but something is going to have to go seriously wrong for a prospective season 2 of Moving not to be one of the utmost priorities when it comes to renewals.