Disney’s Foodtastic show is getting a Star Wars special

Cooking show fans have been getting hyped about Disney Plus’ upcoming Foodtastic. And now it has been confirmed that one of the episodes will see the chefs traveling to a galaxy far, far away. According to Disney, Foodtastic will see teams of highly-skilled chefs and artists work together to create impressive and mind-blowing scenes made totally out of food.

Each episode will see the contestants tasked with creating items inspired by various Disney properties, from the classic Princess movies to the latest stars of the Marvel universe. However, unlike other cooking shows, each episode will be built around a narrative inspired by the franchise the episode is based on, blending artistic skill with unprecedented immersion to create an experience unlike anything else on TV.

And now, the official Star Wars website has confirmed that one of the episodes will see the chefs create objects based on the legendary Star Wars saga. The site’s exclusive clip shows the Pink Pandas team hard at work building an original starship design to aid the Rebellion. However, this ship isn’t made of metal. Instead, it is made totally out of food. The clip also shows that the host, Emmy Award-winner Keke Palmer, will be accompanied by a unique R2 unit during this challenge, showing just how immersive each episode will be.

In two exclusive interview clips, the judges of Foodtastic explain what Star Wars means to them and how they felt about the episode as a whole. Amirah Kassem, the famous chef, food sculptor, and founder of the legendary New York bakery Flour Shop, says that the Star Wars episode was: “definitely one of my favorites.” She goes on to explain that she really enjoyed the episode because it connects to the filming of the original trilogy “because I imagine this was sort of how George Lucas was doing his special effects back in the ‘70s. There was no CGI back then, so they were building intricate models and blowing them up. We were doing the same thing but with food!”

Benny Rivera, the founder of New York’s legendary City Cakes and Foodtastic’s second judge, echoed these statements saying that “As a kid, I remember watching my first Star Wars movie back in 1977. An incredible world full of action and excitement.” Before going on to add that, “The same excitement you will be able to see on our Star Wars episode from Foodtastic. Trust me, we are going to take you on a journey you wish you were part of!”

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, Foodtastic debuts on December 15th. Exclusively on Disney Plus.