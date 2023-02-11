Do Henry and Sam die in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5?

Warning: The following post contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode 5, “Endure and Survive.”

Gamers were ready for Henry and Sam, and the fan favorites had their first full episode this week in “Endure and Survive.” As quickly as audiences have fallen in love with the pair, there’s a sense of dread. After all, The Last of Us, is proving that it’s best not to get too attached to characters.

With every episode of TLOU, the series edges closer to being a true masterpiece in storytelling. Once viewed as the best-of-the-best among video game adaptations, it’s transcended the genre and is becoming a master class in how to properly handle a cross-media adaptation.

The hallmark of each episode has been heartbreak. More specifically, it’s been one soul-crushing death after another. The second episode saw Tess making the ultimate sacrifice after she was infected. Episode three brought us to tears with Bill and Frank’s tragic and heartfelt love story. Although episode four didn’t feature any major character deaths, Bryan’s end while begging Joel for his life was riveting.

With so many tragedies befalling all those who cross paths with Joel and Ellie, audiences were prepared for the worst. While our two protagonists made it through Kansas City, Henry and Sam had a different story.

What happened?

In the climactic battle sequence with the horde of clickers, Kathleen and Perry got their expected comeuppance. As Ellie, Henry, and Sam fled the Kathleen’s army, the clickers erupted from their underground FEDRA prison. Then an enormous, nigh-indestructible bloater emerged from the hole and decapitated Perry. Just when Kathleen had the drop on Henry and Sam, a clicker pounced, killing her within moments.

It would seem that Joel and Ellie had escaped the carnage and recruited two new members of their makeshift family. But this is TLOU where happy endings don’t exist. Sam revealed to Ellie that he had been bitten by a clicker. The next morning, he had been fully infected and attacked her. Henry was forced to shoot his brother. Overwhelmed by guilt, he took his own life with the same gun.

In the closing moments, Joel and Ellie buried their newfound friends. Although they didn’t mention what had happened, she leaves a note on Sam’s grave, simply reading, “I’m sorry.”

Episode five aired on Friday due to the Super Bowl, but TLOU gets back on schedule next week with episode six dropping on Sunday at 9pm ET/8pm CT.