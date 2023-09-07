Do the Boy Scouts still exist?

The Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910 and over the decades went on to become one of the biggest youth organizations in the United States. From there its influence spread across Europe, Korea, and Japan as well. Designed to instill values such as responsible citizenship, self-reliance, and character development, as well as an understanding of the wilderness the Boy Scouts has seen millions join their ranks over the last century, but is it still around, and what controversies have recently made their way into a Netflix documentary?

The Boy Scouts of America is still going today, though the organization has had a bit of a name change, having opened up their ranks to allow girls to participate as well, now going by Scouts BSA. The stated mission of the Scouts is to “prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.” This is done through partaking in outdoor activities, educational programs, and, at a certain stage in their lives, career-oriented programs as well.

How did it come about?

Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America came about as society was undergoing a huge shift towards the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 18th century. As people moved on mass away from the countryside and into the industrial workplace of the cities, many worried that young men would no longer be as patriotic, self-reliant, or individualistic. They believed that moving into the cities would strip them of these qualities as they became part of the industrial workforce.

In response, many started to come up with ways to bring young men together to continue promoting these values, such as the YMCA, Woodcraft Indians, and Sons of Daniel Boone. In the U.K., a man named Robert Baden Powell, inspired by the efforts of the Woodcraft Indians, started the scouting movement in 1907.

What is it today?

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

Popularity for the venture appeared to have peaked in 1973 when there were over 4 million members. Today, those figures have dropped as a desire for the great outdoors has faded among young people. That being said, it is still the biggest youth organization in the States to this date with roughly 1.2 million participants and over 1 million volunteers.

The BSA has four main programs that those ranging from kindergarteners to 21-year-olds can participate in.

Cub Scouting: available from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

BSA (formerly known as Boy Scouts): available for 11 years of age to 18 years of age.

Venturing: available from the age of 14 to 21.

Sea Scouting: available from ages 14 to 21, and, as the name suggests, is focused on nautical activities.

Image via Netflix

Controversies surrounding the organization are the central topic of a Netflix documentary, titled Scouts Honor. It follows the revelations that came to a head in 2020 where 82,000 former Scouts came forward with claims of sexual abuse that took place during their time in the organization. The claims span decades and rocked the organization to its core, with the organization’s insurer having to pay $800 million dollars into a fund for the victims. It is not a new controversy for the Scouts, who many have claimed have covered up sexual abuse within their ranks since the very beginning.

The documentary features former members opening up about what they endured and the sexual abuse that took place, as well as the harassment they received when they threatened to open up about what had taken place.