Doctor Who Fans Are Debating Who The Next Doctor Should Be

Jodie Whittaker may be leaving Doctor Who behind. Over the weekend, shortly after the premiere of the show’s New Year’s special, The Mirror reported that the actress will be exiting the role of the Time Lord at the end of season 13, which is currently in production. The news isn’t official yet, then, but the outlet has a solid history of Who scoops and the BBC released a pretty suspicious “no comment” response to the report.

Though we might not want her to go just yet, it seems like Whovians will have to get used to the idea of potentially having a new Doctor in the near future, as The Mirror claims that Whittaker will be regenerating in the season 13 finale. But who could the Fourteenth Doctor be? Obviously, every fan has their own choice, with actors and actresses of all kinds of backgrounds, ages and types being put forward. And here are just a few of the popular picks going around on social media…

The truth is out there in time and space…

starring gillian anderson as the fourteenth doctor pic.twitter.com/Ia7Ii5dkHY — bea (@dutiesofcare) January 3, 2021

That would be a twist!

i love the fourteenth doctor 💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/fLySTEOmy5 — athena (@athenaswho) January 4, 2021

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s T’Nia Miller would be fantastic.

@ t’nia miller i hope you have your phone turned on for the fourteenth doctor call up 📞 — alicia 💫 (@whouffaldi) January 3, 2021

Well, if they ever wanted an American Doctor, Community‘s Danny Pudi would be a smart casting.

the only possible casting choice for the next Doctor pic.twitter.com/GQ5qYAgjqu — Elissa (@expectproblems) January 4, 2021

Or how about Slumdog Millionaire‘s Dev Patel?

dev patel as the 14th doctor

pic.twitter.com/RhTUDRdDBN — ana 🌙 (@oswinwaled) January 4, 2021

Here are a great bunch of contenders – Star Wars’ John Boyega, Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield, the icon that is Tilda Swinton and Game of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie.

Can we get one of these 4 to replace Jodie Whittaker as the 14th doctor please pic.twitter.com/bhZQhNUFes — Lily Tryx (@lilytryx) January 3, 2021

Alternatively, why not bring back Jo Martin as the “proper” Doctor next time, after her scene-stealing cameos as a forgotten incarnation from the heroine’s past in season 12?

If Jodie is leaving, Jo Martin should be the next Doctor – obvious choice, I guess, but it's so perfectly set up. All Thirteen has to do is decide she wants to give that face a proper run she can remember. — Aud Lang Syne (@lesbiaudrey) January 4, 2021

What if John Bishop – just announced to be joining the show as a new companion – is the actual next Doctor? Now that would be a heck of a reveal.

Just a random thought What if John Bishop is the next Doctor and he'd be hiding in plain sight all season? — David Brunt (@CFarnesbarnes) January 4, 2021

As you can see, thanks to Whittaker breaking the glass ceiling last time, now the competition for who could be the next Doctor is more open than ever. But tell us, Doctor Who fans, who would your pick be? Sound off down below.