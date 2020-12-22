Watch: New Doctor Who Holiday Special Promo Gives Us Another Look At The Daleks

In roughly a week, Doctor Who will return to our screens with “Revolution of the Daleks,” this year’s Holiday Special taking place after the events of the season 12 finale.

There are a number of reasons that Whovians are excited for the upcoming story. For one thing, this episode will mark the proper return of Captain Jack Harkness after his brief cameo in “Fugitive of the Judoon.” And for another, the Doctor’s most terrifyingly dangerous enemies are also making a comeback, this time in full force. Indeed, showrunner Chris Chibnall has once again brought the Daleks of Skaro to the fore to serve as the main villains to conclude Jodie Whittaker’s second run as the 13th incarnation of the titular character.

The last time they were around, though, the gang had to deal with only one Dalek, and even then, they barely made it out alive. As such, it’ll be intriguing to see what the executive producer has planned for this particular incursion.

Based on the teasers alone, it seems that we’re in for quite a ride, as the villainous exterminators have either changed their ways or it’s a red herring for another conquest of Earth. Previously, we had seen law enforcement units working in tandem with ‘peaceful’ Daleks, and as you can see above, they’ve somehow found their way into the planet’s military infrastructure as The Defence Drones.

Doctor Who Holiday Special Photos Tease An Epic And Eventful Episode 1 of 27

Click to skip



















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the end of the day, it’s a given for the Doctor to thwart the Daleks’ plan. Though currently, she herself is trapped inside an intergalactic Judoon prison. So, all in all, Chibnall has a lot of narrative threads to weave together, leading to what can possibly be a tragic conclusion to the stories of Graham and Ryan since we’ve learned that the two companions are leaving the show in the upcoming episode.

You can catch the new Doctor Who special on January 1st, 2021 on the BBC.