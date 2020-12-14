Doctor Who Showrunner Offers Update On Season 13 Production

We’re still two weeks away from the upcoming Doctor Who Holiday Special episode, “Revolution of the Daleks,” though it seems that the crew is already hard at work filming season 13 for Jodie Whittaker’s third chapter as the 13th Doctor.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, a lot of studios and networks have had to adjust to a new way of handling things in their production blocks to minimize the risk of an outbreak on set. In the case of the popular sci-fi series, the crew postponed filming for several months. And even now, more than four weeks into shooting season 13, the social distancing laws have apparently made it more difficult to get things done. So much so, in fact, that the producers decided to remove three episodes from the production schedule, meaning that next year’s run will consist of only 8 outings as opposed to the usual 11 (counting the special).

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has recently addressed the challenges of this new process, writing the following in Doctor Who Magazine as part of the Production Notes column:

“We are filming. I don’t think anyone on any production team right now would claim the new processes are easy. Making any television drama has, in one fell swoop, become more demanding than it’s ever been. And that’s before you factor in the usual Doctor Who extras of monsters, stunts and Welsh weather. The crew have just been through the most brutal week of weather out on location – as I write this on a Tuesday, I think they’re still soaking wet from the previous Friday. It has been, and will continue to be for many months ahead, a mammoth team effort.”

That being said, it appears that the harsh circumstances haven’t really diminished Chibnall’s passion for filming Doctor Who in Cardiff, the capital city of Wales that’s served as the show’s home for many years since its reboot back in 2005.

“Luckily the rushes are thrilling. Mad, exciting, funny and scary. And look, there’s the Doctor. There’s the TARDIS in new places, new locations. Just seeing that lifts the soul. She’s on new adventures. She’s back saving people and worlds.”

The upcoming season will be an exciting ride, no doubt, as we’ve already learned that several classic monsters are making a comeback. For now, though, Whovians are hyped about “Revolution of the Daleks,” which also features the proper return of Captain Jack Harkness after nearly a decade.

The EP paid tribute to two of the Doctor’s companions, Ryan and Graham, as well, who’ll be leaving the show in the special, saying:

“This is the final episode for Tosin as Ryan and Brad as Graham. Oh, I don’t like typing that. We had our last day filming with them in mid-October 2019. And yet I don’t think any of us can believe they’re not on the show any more,” he wrote. “We’re still waiting for them to turn up. So, thank you Tosin, thank you Brad. These have been wondrous, laughter-filled times. Doctor Who has been lucky to have you, and you’ve done the show proud. You’ll always be part of the family. Watch out for Daleks.”

Tell us, are you looking forward to the return of Daleks? And what do you think about Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who? Sound off down below.