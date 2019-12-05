It’s only a matter of time before Doctor Who continues its TV tradition of era crossover and sees Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor encounter some of her past selves, but for now, the custom is being utilized in comic book series Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2, the first images from which have finally been released.

The story takes place in London in the 1960s and has been described as a reimagining of “Blink,” the now-iconic episode that introduced the terrifying Weeping Angels into the series. That tale featured comparatively little of the Doctor, as he and Martha had been knocked back in time by one of the Angels, with the mystery instead unfolding in 2007 as it was investigated by Sally Sparrow, a young woman who discovers cryptic messages addressed to her.

The pages show Thirteen discovering Ten’s presence in the same time and place that she and her companions travelled to, and sends Graham, Ryan and Yaz to follow him, although it’s unclear why she would have reason to be suspicious of him, since she would know who he is due to each version of the Doctor having the ability to intuitively recognize any of the others.

Doctor Who Reveals First Look At Tenth And Thirteenth Doctor Crossover 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s likely that the comic will take place at the same time as the episode, showing what Ten got up to in the ‘60s while the viewers followed Sally in the present, a possibility reinforced by panels showing him using the timey-wimey detector (“it goes ‘ding’ when there’s stuff”) seen in the TV episode. It’s been stated that the events of the story will also feature the Autons, the shapeshifting plastic creatures seen in the revival’s first episode “Rose,” and that the pair of Doctors must work together to prevent a conflict between the two alien races from engulfing the city.

David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor is a favorite among fans, and remains the actor most closely associated with the role for people who discovered Doctor Who after its revival in 2005, and even some who were already familiar with it, while Jodie Whittaker’s performance won over many who were skeptical about the Doctor becoming a woman and took the series in new and interesting directions. The two of them in the same story could be a great deal of fun in the right hands then and will certainly be one to look out for.