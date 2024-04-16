Thriller junkies and crime aficionados undoubtedly had their whistles wet and fancies tickled the minute drama extravaganza Killing Eve first aired on BBC America back in 2018, quickly attracting a major audience and establishing itself as a cultural phenomenon.

From the initial jump, eagle-eyed fans were immediately enamored with the cat-and-mouse dynamic between highly trained assassin Villanelle and MI6 intelligence agent Eve Polastri. In the first season of the ever-addictive series, fans are also introduced to Bill Pargrave (portrayed by British actor/playwright David Haig) — Eve’s colleague and close friend — who accompanies her on her mission to track down Villanelle in Berlin and attempts to utilize his connections to find her. With his heartwarming perspective on life and undeniable loyalty to Eve, Killing Eve stans were quickly drawn to Bill — which led to him becoming a fan-favorite amongst viewers.

Considering the massive amount of supporting characters throughout the series, however, those who might not have followed the show for too long are wondering whether or not Bill suffers a tragic demise in the hit series.

So, does Bill die in Killing Eve?

Image via BBC America

For those who eventually grew a deep love and admiration for Bill, he unfortunately meets an unfortunate demise in the third episode of the first season, “Don’t I Know You?” While in Berlin, Bill spots Villanelle while walking the streets of the city and decides to follow her — all while Eve is elsewhere having dinner with a member of the Chinese government to try and gather evidence about Villanelle’s crimes in Berlin.

While following Villanelle, Bill leaves a voicemail on Eve’s cell phone, which prompts her to leave her dinner and find Bill. As Bill continues to follow Villanelle, however, she eventually leads Bill to an underground nightclub in Berlin. And while Eve does indeed find Bill in the nightclub, Villanelle eerily smiles, swoops through the crowded venue, and stabs Bill repeatedly in the chest in the middle of the nightclub — killing Bill and ultimately devastating Eve in the process.

As devastating and horrific Bill’s death proves to be — especially for a plethora of characters in the story — his death is absolutely a turning point in the character arc and development of Eve, who makes it her work’s mission to capture Villanelle and bring her to justice for her crimes. Whether or not Eve actually succeeded in her mission? Well, that’s a story for another time.

