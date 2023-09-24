‘Domina’ season 3 renewal or cancelation status, explained

The British-Italian drama series Domina chronicles the historic life of Livia Drusilla, wife of emperor Augustus and Roman empress from 27 BC to AD 14. Also known as Julia Augusta, the respected empress was a major power player in ancient Rome, exerting political influence and shaping Roman politics. The series, written by Simon Burke and directed mainly by Claire McCarthy, aired in 2021 on Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom, and Sky Atlantic in Italy, as well as on streaming service MGM Plus in the United States.

How many seasons are there of Domina?

There have been two seasons of the show so far, which stars Polish-Italian actress Kasia Smutniak in the lead role of Livia. Season 1 consisted of eight episodes, each one hour long.

The first season introduced audiences to Livia’s world as she fought to maintain power in a messy political landscape, culminating in her deciding to kill her nemesis Marcellus, who had planned to take power, kill her sons, and then exile Livia herself. In February 2022, the show was renewed for a second season by MGM Plus, which was formerly known as Epix.

The second season, which also consisted of eight episodes, dealt with various problems in the Roman Empire, from famine to war, and betrayals in the upper echelons on Rome’s political elite, including affairs and illegitimate children. All the while, Livia fought to maintain control in an unstable Rome.

Will there be a season 3 of Domina?

Unfortunately, the fate of the show is still unknown. There have been no announcements on whether the show has been canceled or renewed for a third season. However, if Domina were to be given another season, it would likely air in early 2024.