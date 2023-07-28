Donald Glover and brother Stephen Glover will write ‘Star Wars’ spinoff ‘Lando’

There may be many Star Wars projects in the oven at the moment, but it seems like Lando is the only one spending its time in the slow cooker. Announced back in 2020 as a Disney Plus original series, subsequent updates have come at a pace that a snail would scoff at, and one might wonder whether we’ll ever get to see the iconic con artist back in action.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes won’t be doing this state of affairs any favors either, but prior to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers making their best Ebeneezer Scrooge impression, Lando apparently found signs of life by recruiting Donald and Stephen Glover as the writers for the series.

Per Variety, the deal was reached before the writers strike began, and it appears that Justin Simien, the Dear White People mastermind who was originally attached to the project, is no longer involved.

The brothers previously collaborated on Atlanta, the critically acclaimed FX afro-surrealist dramedy created by Donald, where Stephen served as both a writer and story editor.

Donald, of course, also portrayed the character of Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story; a potential reprisal of which he’s been vocal in his enthusiasm for, provided the project is right. Indeed, who better to craft a Lando story than Lando himself?

At the time of writing, there’s no release date on the elusive Lando spinoff series, nor was there any signs of a development timeline prior to the strike. Indeed, this means Lando will be joining the second season of Andor on the list of Star Wars projects that Hollywood has crippled with their stubborn greed. Now would be a great time to learn that the Sarlacc pits are real.