Duck! A boxing trainer is ‘ready to find a love worth fighting for’ on Grant’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Gorgeous as can be — with beautiful brown hair and blue eyes — Alli Jo “JoJo” Hinkes is ready to vie (or should we say fight?) for the heart of the oh-so hunky Grant Ellis on The Bachelor season 29, with her journey beginning when the season debuts on January 27.

Recommended Videos

Spoiler alert: the 31-year-old is unafraid to battle her way to the top, even if that means coming to blows with her fellow contestants. Yikes!

Contrary to popular belief, Alli Jo is described in her official Bachelor biography as outgoing and bubbly, as well as a total girly girl. In fact, before beginning her Bachelor journey, she told ABC two feminine fun facts about herself: “You will never see Alli Jo leave the house without lipstick on” and “Alli Jo dreams of shopping in Dubai.” #Relatable

Despite having a rather soft and sweet exterior, Alli Jo has a job that lets her rough and rowdy side shine, working as the head trainer at Rumble Boxing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. How bada** is that?

Nevertheless, announcing that she would be a part of The Bachelor season 29, Alli Jo took to Instagram today (Jan. 7) to share her promo photo, accompanied by a caption that is jam-packed with boxing puns. “Ready to fight for love! 👊🏻💕 Catch me on The Bachelor premiering January 27th at 8 PM on ABC. It’s going to be a total knockout! 🥊😉 @bachelornation,” she wrote.

“Said before we’ll say it again… BEST HEAD TRAINER IN THE GAME ‼️🔥👏” Rumble Boxing commented on the post.

“Ok 👏👏” WWE superstar Carmella (AKA Leah Van Dale) commented on the post as well.

Although boxing is seemingly her strong suit, Alli Jo is so much more than meets the eye. Lucky for fans of the franchise, the New Jersey native’s official Bachelor biography gives a glimpse into what you can expect to see during her stint on the show:

“Alli Jo is outgoing, bubbly, and ready to find a love worth fighting for. She currently works as a boxing trainer, and while she’s passionate about working in fitness, it’s the chance at true love that has become the priority in her life. She loves being other people’s biggest cheerleader and hopes to find someone who will do the same for her. When she’s not sweating it out in the gym, Alli Jo loves going to the beach, planning trips, and trying new types of workouts. She is so excited to meet our Bachelor, because she is just as ready to find true love as he is. Get ready, Grant!”

Could she trade in her boxing ring for an engagement ring at the end of The Bachelor season 29, stealing Grant’s heart once and for all? To find out for yourself, tune into the premiere of the beloved dating show on January 27 via ABC, as well as brand new episodes every Monday afterwards.

Certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama, we would not be surprised if Alli Jo throws a punch or two in the Bachelor Mansion…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy