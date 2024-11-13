‘DWTS’ duo Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten admit whether or not they’re actually inseparable, simultaneously teasing what’s to come

With nothing but “very positive moms” in her DMs — and a now-finished rumored relationship with fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Danny Amendola, as the former New England Patriots player admitted he’s as happy as can be #SingleAF — it seems like fate is trying to get Ilona Maher and her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, together. After all, their chemistry throughout the show (and beyond the ballroom) has been undeniable!

Yesterday (Nov. 12), during the highly-anticipated 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars, Ilona and Alan managed to avoid elimination after a phenomenal Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams that earned them a 28 out of 30 — including their first 10 of the season, settling their former feud with judge Carrie Ann Inaba — ultimately coasting their way to the semi-final of the show. Fortunately, this gives Dancing With the Stars fans the chance to see Ilona and Alan’s relationship progress another week, both on-screen and off-screen, but we cannot help but wonder what will happen when the show comes to a close.

Will they start dating?

Will they go their separate ways once and for all?

We just have soooo many questions…

According to Ilona, she spends every day with her professional dance partner, admitting to Good Morning America shortly after the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars that she and Alan are inseparable, and have been for the past eight weeks.

Additionally, she teased what will happen to the Dancing With the Stars duo after the show. Spoiler alert — it may shatter the hearts of Ilona and Alan shippers all across the country.

Here’s what she had to say in the interview:

@gma @Ilona Maher talks about her partnership with Alan, the bond they’ve built, and whether she’ll be able to watch next season! 🥹🫶 @Dancing with the Stars DWTS #DWTS500 ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

“I thrive in relationships. I think relationships are very important… so to have somebody who I can also connect with — I guess I never expected that going on this show. I didn’t know what to expect really, or how I would bond with my coach, my partner — this has meant a lot, because I think [Alan] made this a very memorable thing in my life,” Ilona gushed, and we have just one question: can someone grab the tissues?

Alan then chimed into the conversation, adding that Ilona asked him what they’re supposed to do when Dancing With the Stars comes to a close. “She was like, ‘So, after the show, we just don’t see each other every day?'” Alan reflected.

According to Ilona, it looks sounds there will be an “interesting change up,” teasing that the pair will not be spending nearly as much time together after their elimination, or after their eventual victory:

She dished, “I spend every day with him. I see him every day for four hours a day, and it’s him and I in the studio — and then we hang out afterwards — so it’ll be an interesting change up to not.”

Naturally, the conversation concluded with Ilona’s superb sense of humor, telling Good Morning America in between giggles, “I don’t even know if I’ll be able to watch next season. I’ll get so jealous. I’ll be like, ‘Ah it used to be. It used to be me with Alan.'”

After their “Halloween Nightmares Night” press, we could not help but feel as though Ilona and Alan were in it for the long haul, but this week’s interviews have left us with some serious second thoughts.

Nevertheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with the couple throughout the final few episodes of Dancing With the Stars as they inch closer and closer to the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. For those who need a bit of a refresher, Ilona and Alan’s scores for the season so far — aside from the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars that occurred yesterday — are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain (18/30)

“Oscars Night” — Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing (21/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Jive to “Cum On Feel the Noize” by Quiet Riot (26/40)

“Dedications Night” — Rumba to “My Way” by Yseult (32/40)

“Disney Night” — Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto (25/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Tango to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus (24/30)

With stellar scores week after week — with the exception of their slip-up during “Hair Metal Night” — will Ilona and Alan emerge victorious? Tune into brand new episodes Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus to see for yourself.

As much as we love this duo, we cannot help but place our bets on Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson instead!

