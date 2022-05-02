The love interest in Disney Plus' latest MCU project could've been someone we're already familiar with.

Moon Knight almost had another MCU alumni debut in the Disney Plus series, and it would’ve been in one of the show’s biggest roles.

Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater revealed during an appearance on the House of M podcast that initially Maya Lopez, Echo was set to be the love interest for Marc Spector in the show.

Echo first appeared in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye series which aired late in 2021. Slater explained that during the planning stage before Hawkeye, Marvel Studios were looking to slot the character into a series that could have been Moon Knight, but it didn’t quite work out.

“At the time, Echo was going to be our love interest, solely based on the fact that they knew Marvel liked the character of Echo and was trying to find a show to put her in.”

Much to the relief of the Moon Knight writing team, Marvel Studios ultimately felt the character would be a better fit for Hawkeye which is where she would up making her debut.

There are plenty of big plans for Echo in the MCU as she is set for her own series which will launch sometime next year. Echo actress Alaqua Cox confirmed that filming for the series had begun last week and since then we’ve seen Devery Jacobs join the cast of the show.

Echo played a major role during Hawkeye and her character will likely continue from this point during the upcoming series. Specific details about the show haven’t yet been revealed.

While it may not feature Echo, Moon Knight is set to air its final episode this Wednesday.