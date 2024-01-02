Eliza Isichei of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ hard launches her new boyfriend shortly after her breakup with Aaron Bryant

Bachelor In Paradise season 9 concluded less than a month ago — with the final episode airing on ABC on December 7 — however, all three duos that left the beach in a relationship have since come to a close: Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant.

Although they were the last of the three couples — or should we say former couples? — to announce their split, Eliza and Aaron called it quits on December 11, despite getting engaged to one another during the highly-anticipated finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9. While Eliza has not spoken about the breakup, nor her time on the beloved competition series altogether, Aaron took to his Instagram story to announce their decision to part ways.

“I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support, not just through the Paradise journey, but after as well. Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei‘s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all.”

As mentioned, Eliza Isichei failed to post anything on social media regarding her breakup with Aaron Bryant, however, she did put a video on her Instagram story — just 15 hours after Aaron Bryant announced their amicable split — that caused fans of The Bachelor franchise to raise their eyebrows, seemingly soft launching a brand new boo. While pouring a glass of red wine at Μαμαλούκα in Thessaloníki, Greece, a man in a white dress shirt is seen sitting across from Isichei at the table, ultimately sparking up quite the conversation via Reddit.

“Well that was fast 😂😂 she’s def an F girl.” “It’s kind of disrespectful to do this and not acknowledge the end of an engagement, at least as an influencer.” “Did she even post the breakup statement? 😂😂 She’s really funny. Beautiful girl, but a bit odd in how she moves.”

As of January 2, this soft launch turned into a hard launch, with Eliza confirming to her 99.4k followers via Instagram that she is, in fact, in a relationship. Contrary to popular belief, it looks like she is not her rekindling her romance with Aaron…

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about Eliza Isichei and her mystery man.

To kick off 2024 with a bang, Eliza shared a reel via Instagram that showcases some of the best moments of 2023, with only one clip that involves her journey on Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Aside from this clip, the reel contains videos from a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, a Drake concert, a trip to Greece, and more, but most importantly, it includes her brand new boo.

In one of the clips, Eliza is seen wearing a stunning gray dress while a man grabs her waist, and the pair are seemingly very close to one another. Now, fans of the franchise have just one mission — find out the identity of this mystery man!

While it appears that Eliza Isichei has moved on from Bachelor Nation, fans of the franchise can stream season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise via Hulu to relive Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant’s love story — or lack thereof — from start to finish.

It is safe to say we will be keeping up with Eliza Isichei via social media until further notice as well. We need updates on this relationship!