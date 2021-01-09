Elizabeth Olsen May Be Responsible For Scarlet Witch’s Less Revealing Outfit In WandaVision

New posters for the upcoming WandaVision reveal certain changes to Wanda’s outfit that may have something to do with Elizabeth Olsen’s criticisms in the past about how her MCU co-stars get to wear less revealing costumes.

The world is bracing for the franchise’s next major release after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the drought will finally come to an end as Paul Bettany’s Vision and Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff return in an all-new live-action series set after the events of the Infinity Saga. And it seems that we’ll see the couple in a number of different scenarios, which, given the story’s surreal nature, ranging from a sitcom vibe to a classic black and white feature film, must have been a ton of fun to design for the costume department.

That being said, if the trailers are anything to go by, Scarlet Witch will be undergoing the most drastic change in terms of apparel. And the actress’ previous complaints about her looks might actually be responsible for this modification. Back before the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Olsen had expressed her irritation with Wanda’s revealing outfit when compared to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, saying:

“It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

Considering the newly released official posters, it seems that Marvel Studios has picked up on this cue and changed the design. Take a look for yourself below:

Of course, as comic book fans may tell you, Wanda’s outfits are generally racier in the source material, and the MCU’s take on that was a far cry from the conventional heroine clothing that we’ve come to expect. Still, it’s good to see that the studio respects the actress’ preference to wear costumes of a less revealing nature.

At any rate, if you’ve missed the character since her final appearance in Endgame, be sure to catch WandaVision when it premieres on January 15th on Disney Plus.