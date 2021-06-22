EragonRemake Trends As Fans Campaign For Disney Plus Adaptation

Big budget fantasy shows are all the rage these days, with various networks and streaming services investing huge amounts of money in an effort to try and establish their latest high profile episodic project as the next Game of Thrones, and the internet is now hoping that they can convince Disney to add Eragon to the list of in-development titles.

The concept is solid, following the standard ‘Chose One’ narrative with a fantastical twist. The young title hero lives in the kingdom of Alagaesia, ruled by the evil Galbatorix. Eragon discovers a dragon’s egg, which in short hatches into his companion and best buddy as the duo team up to try and restore his homeland to its former glories, and overthrow the reigning monarch along the way.

It’s got plenty of superficial similarities to some hugely popular movies and TV shows, and everyone knows that people love stuff that’s got dragons in it. To that end, author Christopher Paolini has been urging his fans to campaign for a potential Eragon adaptation on Disney Plus, and as you can see from the reactions below, his supporters have responded in kind.

Woo-hoo! We're already trending! Get those numbers up, folks! Let's show them the power of this fully operational fandom! Ahahaha! #EragonRemake @Disney https://t.co/lC5ZYEDzTi — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

I would love to see @Disney doing an adaptation of this wonderful saga #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/Lw4AG5M6zk — 𝚁𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝙴𝚜𝚁𝚊 (@ross_artw) June 20, 2021

This would be an amazing fight to see in #EragonRemake with Murtagh and Thorn battling Eragon and Saphira! @Disney @disneyplus @paolini pic.twitter.com/He13tRDxB9 — TJ Platt (@silver_sledder) June 20, 2021

if @Disney comes through and does make a remake: whats everyone’s thoughts on what type of remake they would like it to be? (e.g: movie or series. live action or animated. etc etc) #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/fmokiIHmzP — Anabelle (@ppaac7) June 20, 2021

The Inheritance Cycle was my childhood obsession! @Disney

Do the #EragonRemake and an army will watch!@paolini pic.twitter.com/XqpxhbQJnR — Medieval Florida Man (@dragonheart459) June 20, 2021

#EragonRemake! The amount of commitment and love in the community that @paolini has created is amazing. I am so proud of what we are accomplishing. @Disney this is something that needs to happen! It's hard to put into words what this series means to a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/E1QxyCm2BV — Garrett Sorenson (@_GarrettSky_) June 20, 2021

Can we talk about how great these memes are? @Disney, you’ve gotta appreciate the humor. Good job, @MCAlagaesia! You know @paolini’s work and his knack for comedy so well 😂😂😂 #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/RsvZwkSuSs — Bridget Conway (@BridgetC1013) June 20, 2021

The inheritance cycle not only has epic battles, it also has a clear message of personal growth and is inclusive with different races and sexes by having important characters from all of them

Please @Disney we need a #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/BlkePz7fak — Diana R. (@DianaRizo20) June 20, 2021

THIS is how epic and beautiful @Disney could make the #EragonRemake if they give it the adaption it deserves! pic.twitter.com/zYF8bcjPKm — David Ballin (@DavidBallin1) June 20, 2021

The 2006 adventure managed to earn $250 million at the box office, but it was widely panned by critics, so any plans for sequels were swiftly abandoned. Essentially, Paolini is basically asking for the Percy Jackson treatment to the letter, which was also a popular literary series that yielded middling blockbusters from 20th Century Fox, before Disney’s acquisition of the company eventually saw them place a much more faithful episodic adaptation into development.

Fan campaigns rarely bring any tangible rewards, though, but if Percy Jackson hits big whenever it arrives, then Eragon is very much cut from the same cloth and could be worth a look.