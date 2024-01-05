Every Jeffrey Epstein movie and TV show you need to watch

With the sealed documents available to the public, let's perform a deep dive into where you can watch projects about Epstein.

Warning: This article mentions sex trafficking, suicide, and other mature themes. Please read with caution.

Now that the infamous list containing associates of Jeffrey Epstein has been released to the public, it certainly comes as no surprise that folks all around the globe have become interested in learning more about the jaw-dropping legal case surrounding Epstein’s connection to socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

So as internet deep-divers continue to rifle through hundreds and hundreds of once-sealed documents, movies and television series centered around both Epstein and Maxwell have taken flight — with people now completely obsessed with learning more about who these controversial individuals were and how they operated their ring of sex trafficking. Epstein, of course, committed suicide in his jail cell back in 2019, while Maxwell is currently serving her sentence in a prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Considering how discussed and popular the case has become over the last several years — and especially with the release of once-withheld documents — it’s no wonder folks are eager to watch a lineup of movies, docuseries, and television specials about Epstein. So, we’ve collected a list of each one that you can watch right now.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (2020)

Before unveiling a true crime special surrounding the case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard this week, Lifetime released a much-anticipated docuseries detailing the horrific trafficking against underage girls conducted by Epstein and co. The series features a group of eight survivors as they share their own personal stories and encounters with Epstein and his parade of associates.

Where to watch: Lifetime

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? (2020)

Image via Netflix

Aside from his heinous crimes and acts of sexual violence, one of the most intriguing aspects surrounding Epstein is the way in which he died. With the official cause of death being ruled as suicide, true crime fanatics and eagle-eyed conspiracy theorists have long speculated whether or not Epstein was actually murdered. This engaging documentary provides insight and details into the final moments of Epstein’s life before his death.

Where to watch: Hulu

Chasing Ghislaine (2021)

As previously mentioned, one of the most researched aspects revolving around Epstein was his documented involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell. And while this particular docuseries centers around Maxwell and her levels of associates and involved figures, there’s absolutely no denying that Epstein is the most notable person that Maxwell was connected to. As a result, this is a perfect documentary that examines their tight-lipped relationship.

Where to watch: Prime

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020)

Without a doubt, Netflix produces some of the best documentaries and docuseries out there, specializing in a variety of memorable true crime cases. So it should come as no surprise that its Jeffrey Epstein-inspired docuseries has easily become the most sought-after piece of television in regards to Epstein’s crimes. Netflix also has a Filthy Rich documentary about Maxwell, but this is the one to watch solely for Epstein’s case.

Where to watch: Netflix