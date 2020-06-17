Ewan McGregor Thinks He Has The Perfect Title For Obi-Wan Show

Wherefore art thou, Obi-Wan? The spinoff show about everyone’s favorite desert-dwelling Jedi hermit was supposed to be the jewel in the Disney+ crown. Announced with much fanfare, this would bring back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and give us the adventures he had in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Unfortunately, mere days before the show started shooting, Lucasfilm slammed the brakes on, citing script problems.

Now, the series is reportedly being reworked from the ground up and is expected to air at some point in 2022. McGregor himself has said that the preliminary work on the project has been fun, so it hasn’t been cancelled outright, and in an interview with ACE Universe, he was asked what the show should be called. He confirmed there’s no fixed title yet, but said a fan has already thought of the best title there is, explaining:

“I don’t know if you’ve seen some of the fanart, but there’s an amazing poster where they’ve named it ‘Hello There’—that’s the name of the movie, ‘Hello There: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Story’ or whatever. That would be fun. That would get my vote.”

The line comes from a much-meme’d moment in Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan leaps into General Grievous’ lair and announces his presence with a jovial “Hello there.” For such an inconsequential line, it’s remarkably memorable, but as the title for his spinoff series? Well, it’d at least indicate that we’re going to have some fun and not watch Obi-Wan mope about in the Tatooine desert for ten hours.

In any case, let’s hope we get some movement on this show sooner rather than later. If they can match the quality of The Mandalorian and finally give McGregor dialogue worthy of his performance, then we should be in for something very special with Obi-Wan.