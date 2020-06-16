Ewan McGregor Says Working On Obi-Wan Is More Enjoyable Than The Prequels

The new live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series has yet to start filming, but at this point, we’re absolutely certain that we’ll get to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the Jedi Master once again.

Disney has a long history of failing to address the dilemma of Master Kenobi and his continued involvement in their version of Star Wars. After reports of a spinoff movie filled the rumor mill for years, the Mouse House finally announced that they’re making a live-action show centering around Obi-Wan and that they’ve asked Ewan McGregor to come back. All good news for fans, right? Except, we learned a few months ago that the series is going through a bit of development hell. With disagreements allegedly brewing inside Lucasfilm over the project, fans worried that the show may never see the light of day.

McGregor put those concerns to rest though when he confirmed that he’s still working on the series. Even one of the directors has recently confirmed that it’s still in development. With that out of the way, then, what can we expect to see in this new narrative which supposedly takes place after the events of Revenge of the Sith? Well, as you’d agree, it’s a little early to dissect that aspect of the series, but it looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi will take advantage of some visual tricks that are familiar to Star Wars fans through The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Fan Art Imagines A Heartbreaking Moment Between Obi-Wan And Anakin 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Talking to ACE Universe, the actor revealed that Lucasfilm wishes to use the same giant screens they used with Jon Favreau’s show as opposed to the old-school green screens. When comparing the process to the development behind the Prequels, here’s what McGregor had to say:

“I’m just going to enjoy it all much more.”

Well, if the end result is aesthetically pleasing to the actor, we can probably assume that Disney knows what they’re doing with this new Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Or at least, that’s what we’re going to hope is true until we learn more about the project as development picks up speed.