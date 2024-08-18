‘Expedition Bigfoot’ season 5 release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

With cameras rolling, hearts pounding, and tense scenes, the search for the slippery ape-like creature continues as season 5 of Expedition Bigfoot is here. Bryce, Dr. Mireya, and Russell, our three daring explorers will once again venture into the heart of the wilderness, armed with cutting-edge technology, and that unwavering determination to search places where reported sights of Bigfoot have been mentioned.

The season 4 finale of Expedition Bigfoot was released just a few months ago, and season 5 was right on its heels, shunning the usual annual release pattern. Not that the fans are complaining! In fact, from the looks of it, the upcoming season might be the most intense and revealing yet, as we embark on a new chapter in the quest for the fabled Bigfoot.

From the towering redwoods of the Pacific Northwest to the rugged mountains of the Rockies, get ready to see your favorite explorers in action. Season 5 of Expedition Bigfoot premiered on Wednesday, Aug. 14. However, this release date is set for U.S. residents only, as UK residents will join the chase on Sept. 24, a month and 10 days later. There has been no official reason for the different release dates, but the most likely reason is the attainment of the production rights to the TV series.

The trailer has been out there for a while now and features breathtaking footage of the team in action, as well as cryptic clues, first-hand accounts from those who witnessed it, and supposed close encounters with this elusive creature.

Where to watch the action and what to expect this season

To avoid missing a single moment of the action, you can watch all episodes of Expedition Bigfoot on Travel Channel, Philo TV, and DIRECT-TV. All streaming services provide a free trial-based subscription service when you sign up. It is also available on Discovery Channel, a subsidiary channel of most cable companies.

Unfortunately, the streaming and cable alternatives are only available to residents of the United States, but for international viewers, a premium VPN will be the best option to access the streaming service and watch it.

Episode 1 is named “Breeding Ground” and will include the group exploring the deep woods based on convincing evidence as they try to uncover a century-old mystery.

This season of Expedition Bigfoot might not solve the mystery yet, but it’s sure to be a thrilling ride regardless. So, buckle up and prepare for a wild ride as the team delves deeper into the heart of the wilderness in their quest to solve one of the greatest mysteries of our time.

