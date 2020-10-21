The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Bring Back Characters From Early MCU Movies

We haven’t seen any new set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for almost a month, but Marvel are yet to confirm whether or not shooting has wrapped. Of course, that sort of vagueness is the norm for the series, which was originally scheduled to mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive show, only to end up being leapfrogged by WandaVision.

The small screen spinoff was initially set to debut in August, but was quietly delayed when it was left off that month’s Disney Plus release schedule, instead of the news being revealed by the studio. Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but we do know that Wyatt Russell’s John Walker looks to be the government’s hand picked successor to Steve Rogers as Captain America, despite Sam Wilson being given the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

So far, fans have had to rely on images snapped from a distance to glean whatever information they can about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Marvel still keeping their cards very close to the chest. There’s also no indication yet of when we can expect the series to debut, despite filming having resumed in early September after a lengthy hiatus.

A Familiar Villain Returns In New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos 1 of 9

In a recent interview, writer Derek Kolstad maintained the veil of secrecy when he dropped another vague yet tantalizing hint about some familiar faces from the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making a return.

“What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back. We’re layering them in and reinventing them in a way that’s gonna shift the storytelling structure. It’s f**king awesome.”

Of course, the John Wick scribe didn’t offer up any further details, but given the volume of set photos that have made their way online, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team have done a great job of keeping these surprise additions under wraps.