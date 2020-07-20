Despite being one of the first major productions shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Marvel refused to confirm or deny whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be making the intended August release date, before pulling a fast one on fans and Disney Plus subscribers alike by quietly leaving it off of their list of titles set to debut next month.

There had been rumors that the start of the MCU’s expansion onto the small screen could end up being split into two parts, but with the entirety of Phase Four being delayed, the news didn’t come as a surprise, with speculation that possible connections to events we’ll see in Black Widow could have been one of the reasons behind holding back on Sam and Bucky’s spinoff.

We still haven’t seen a trailer yet, although no shortage of set photos have made their way online, and while concrete plot details are relatively hard to come by, the story is widely expected to follow the government’s resistance to install Sam as the new Captain America as they opt for John Walker instead, and comic book readers will be more than aware that he’s far from a good guy.

Now, a new report claims that the show’s story could potentially be tied to both Hawkeye’s first appearance in Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Disney Plus series that will see fan favorite character Kate Bishop inherit the mantle from Clint Barton. Apparently, The Falcon and the Winter Solider has cast actors to play Yakuza members, and while it seems tenuous, Hawkeye has well-documented issues with the crime syndicate.

Of course, almost everything in the MCU is connected in some fashion, and having the Yakuza appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could both tie the series to the events of Avengers: Endgame, while also establishing some connective tissue that could end up being paid off in Hawkeye, as Clint continues to reckon with the sins of his past.