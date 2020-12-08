The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo Poster Offers Full Look At New Costumes

In simpler times we would have seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by now, with the series set to mark the official expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into episodic television, before the Coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold. Not only was it one of the first major productions to be shut down in March as the health crisis swept across the planet, but the continued delays to Black Widow have also had a knock on effect.

The MCU is arranged to be released in a specific order so that all the pieces and overlapping story threads fit together, and now Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has reportedly been confirmed for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier months after we first revealed she would be appearing, it looks like the Disney Plus show can’t be released until after audiences have experienced Scarlett Johansson’s fond farewell to Natasha Romanoff.

Sam and Bucky’s buddy spinoff finally wrapped shooting in October, and is now deep in post-production and set to arrive at some point next year, presumably very shortly after Black Widow either hits the big screen or gets sent to Disney Plus Premier Access. To tide us over, new promo art has been released which offers a great look at the title duo’s new costumes, as you can see below.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo Poster Offers Great Look At The Title Duo's Costumes 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hopefully we get the first trailer in the buildup towards WandaVision‘s premiere next month, because it would be an understatement to say MCU fans have felt more than a little starved of new content this year, and it would also make it clear that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be next out of the gate despite Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Loki all filming as we speak.