The Falcon And The Winter Soldier May Be Rewritten Due To Coronavirus

The Coronavirus continues to be an issue and with the number of cases rising, everyone is taking precautions, especially Marvel Studios. According to recent reports, the Disney+ TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have to undergo rewrites due to the pandemic.

It’s not unheard of for Marvel projects to get reshoots or rewrites, possibly even multiple times per production. This can happen for any number of reasons, from personnel changes to scheduling conflicts, even down to the spread of a deadly virus that could have drastic effects on the world’s economy. That seems to be the case with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

MCU Exchange reports that the show starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan has extended its shooting schedule due to the rewrites. Some plot leaks and speculation have revolved around the series featuring some kind of device unleashing a virus across the populace, which, if when it airs in August the Coronavirus has become a full-on global pandemic, would be very inappropriate of the family-friendly platform to showcase.

The House of Mouse is apparently trying to get ahead of the situation and steer clear of any awkward coincidences that their hugely anticipated Disney+ original may have with something that’s already claimed over 2,800 lives worldwide. This is definitely a smart move and if this report does turn out to be accurate, it doesn’t seem to be affecting the release date.

Of course, this is just one of the many new revelations that’ve come from the production over the last few weeks. Set pics have revealed a new addition to the MCU, the new Captain America and even Bucky’s potential new alias. We’ve also learned that there’ll be another black Captain America within the series and that the show will reportedly feature the MCU’s first mutant. Whether or not this Coronavirus rewrite report turns out to be true, we’ll have to wait to find out, but hopefully that awful ordeal will be over by the time The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs exclusively on Disney+ in August 2020.