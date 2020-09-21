Marvel Studios like to keep their projects shrouded in mystery for as long as possible, but despite plot details still remaining firmly under wraps, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has seen a deluge of set photos hit the internet. Even before production was shut down and spent nearly six months on hiatus there was an almost constant stream of images making their way online, and things haven’t changed in the slightest now that shooting has finally resumed.

Fans have been doing their best to piece together whatever information they can from the set pics revealed over the last few months, leading to countless theories about where the plot could potentially be headed. And until Marvel release a trailer to give us an official glimpse at what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has in store, we’ll have to continue to make do with bootleg snaps.

The latest batch offers a much closer look at Sebastian Stan’s new costume, as well as making it clear that he’s an expert at pretending to ride a motorcycle. They’re not terribly revealing, but you can check them out in the gallery down below.

Now that WandaVision has released a full-length promo, fans will be expecting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to follow suit in the not too distant future. After all, if Matt Reeves can cut together an epic teaser for The Batman with just a couple of weeks’ worth of filming under his belt, surely Sam and Bucky’s latest adventure has enough footage in the can to bring us something similar.

Then again, the studio might be waiting until WandaVision‘s promotional campaign ramps up before teasing their next small screen outing set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, we’ll just have to wait patiently and see what they decide to do.