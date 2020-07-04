Watch: Bucky Teams Up With US Agent In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Videos

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been on hiatus for the past few months, ever since filming in Prague was halted due to the pandemic back in March. Some new set videos taken earlier this year have surfaced, though, which give us another look at what seems to be a key action sequence in the Disney Plus series.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with every scrap of material from the set, you may be aware that the show will feature an attack on the 2023 G20 summit, probably in one of its later episodes. The videos – one of which you can see above, while the rest can be found here – come courtesy of Murphy’s Multiverse and offer up some new footage from this event.

Most of all, they show us that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes will be fighting alongside Wyatt Russell’s John Walker AKA the new Captain America (or US Agent, as he’s more commonly known in the comics). The unlikely allies are depicted battling an unknown female villain and a SWAT team.

Sam Wilson Sports A Snazzy Suit In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans are wondering what exactly Walker’s allegiance will be. For starters, the fact that he’s been chosen as the new Sentinel of Liberty by the U.S. government over Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suggests he’s an antagonist. However, these set videos demonstrate that he’s not all bad. Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) is known to be pulling the strings behind the scenes as well, so it’s likely he’s the mastermind of this G20 incident. Is Walker connected to the Sokovian scoundrel in any way? Perhaps.

Along with Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is due to recommence production next month, heading back to Atlanta, Georgia to complete its shoot. The team shouldn’t have much left to do, either, as they were just two weeks away from wrapping before quarantine started.