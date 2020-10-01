Familiar MCU Faces Return On Awesome Nick Fury Fan Posters

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been delayed until next year, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small screen expansion will still kick off in 2020 when WandaVision arrives on Disney Plus. Things are starting to heat up for the rest of the franchise’s streaming exclusives, too, with She-Hulk tapping Tatiana Maslany to play Jennifer Walters and unknown actress Iman Vellani being announced as Ms. Marvel yesterday.

It’s been a big few weeks for the MCU’s roster of TV projects, following the news that Samuel L. Jackson would also be headlining a Nick Fury series, as the shared universe’s most famous supporting character finally takes center stage. Usually reduced to the role of charismatic exposition machine, the idea of Jackson taking top billing for the first time is a massively exciting prospect, especially when you consider where we last saw the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits stinger revealed that Fury had been manning a Kree spaceship the entire time, with Captain Marvel‘s Talos impersonating him back on Earth. And now, we’ve got three new fan posters from Albin George which imagine Fury, Talos and Maria Hill’s returns to the MCU on Disney Plus, and you can check them out below.

Almost as soon as Nick Fury was confirmed, speculation began running rampant that it could lead to the MCU’s adaptation of the Secret Invasion comic book arc, something that the franchise has been rumored to be tackling for a long time now. Based on the cycloptic superhero wrangler’s last known whereabouts, it definitely seems like a distinct possibility, but we’ll have to wait for some more pieces of the creative puzzle to start falling into place to know for sure.