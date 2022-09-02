Fans are drawing battle lines on which is better so far: ‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has just landed, but already the internet is going nuts with comparisons with House of the Dragon.

Both have released just two episodes so far and are set to be multi-season epics, but the first impressions of each have got fans already deliberating on which is the best show. Yes, after just two episodes.

The recency bias and clash of fandoms are real, with The Rings of Power‘s debut proving popular online, and taking no time for slanderous hot takes. One user even said that The Rings of Power makes the Game of Thrones prequel look like an “afternoon special”.

Rings of Power makes House of the Dragon look like an afternoon special. pic.twitter.com/N51j8NL8ER — JConn (@Jconnfilm) September 2, 2022

It’s the internet, so yelling (i.e. using caps lock) is also a solid way to make you feel heard and there’s plenty of that happening. The visuals and sound effects of Rings of Power were also in the spotlight, with the $1 billion show miles ahead of its HBO rival according to one fan.

THE RINGS OF POWER IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. — Connor Lipke (@connorlipke) September 2, 2022

The quality of sfx in @LOTRonPrime is what I was expecting from House of The Dragon on HBO. Rings of Power is beautiful and fully realized. Raising the bar, not going backwards. I hope they maintain this quality. It’s insane. — Greg Hops (@greghops) September 2, 2022

But not everyone is sold on the new Middle-earth series being better than House of the Dragon, with wyvern-mad fans calling out the Tolkien series for being overcrowded and lacking focus on any one character.

I praised House of the Dragon for keeping things small and focused at the beginning, reminding us what made GoT good in the first place. Rings of Power is the complete opposite. Throws characters at you along with their relationships with no time to care and zero drama. — QQ (@HeylKatme) September 2, 2022

House of the Dragon >>>>>> Rings of Power. Thats all I gotta say — Jordan Lazev (@JordanLazev) September 2, 2022

Most confusingly is one tweet which determined one series was an A- while the other was a B+. Frankly, this makes them sound exactly level and isn’t much of a help for those trying to make up their own minds.

First two episodes of House of the Dragon: B+



First two episodes of The Rings of Power: A- — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) September 2, 2022

Of course, fans can easily enjoy both. It’s an absolute golden age for fantasy content on streaming services, as the ghosts of fantasy’s past come roaring back into the mainstream.

house of the dragon and rings of power is just what my fantasy loving ass needs right now 😌 pic.twitter.com/kVbVhu4GYs — krojačica sudbine (@MonaLisa_1797) September 1, 2022

House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max, while The Rings of Power is viewable exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.