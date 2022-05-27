Fans are losing it over the first episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The wait is finally over as the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have dropped on Disney Plus… three hours early. And fans haven’t hidden their excitement about the new Star Wars series.

Fans from all over the galaxy waited till the episode dropped onto the streaming service. Some even admitted to staying up all night or leaving work early just so they can watch it immediately. No surprise, since The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett received high praise.

LOL Students noticed my Binary Sunset Zoom background and asked me when #ObiWan premieres. I said "in seven minutes" and suddenly all the students are done with office hours. 😂 — Lisa Will (@dustchick) May 27, 2022

RIP to sleep tonight! #ObiWan is coming out midnight! — Anthony (@GooseKhalifa) May 27, 2022

Star Wars fans showed excitement as the episodes referenced stories and characters from the Star Wars prequels since the show takes place 10 years after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Fans were in awe of the ominous prologue the first episode had and how it helped move the story forward.

THIS RECAP IS BEAUTIFUL I LOVE STAR WARS SO MUCH #ObiWan — frances (@zeekndfilms) May 27, 2022

leia showed up and i BAWLED — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 kenobi era (@sagebeifong) May 27, 2022

But at the same time, Star Wars fans are crying as the newest season of Stranger Things is also going to drop on Netflix and they have to choose which one they have to watch first.

Why does #ObiWan have to start on the same day as #StrangerThings4 Ahhhh the dilemma! 😤 — L . U R A13 (@LauraItalia13) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Star Wars Disney Plus series about the Jedi Master Obi-Wan and takes place during the reign of the Empire. The show has both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader – the sith lord Anakin Skywalker becomes.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now available on Disney Plus.

