Fans Are Nervous About Boba Fett’s Redesign In The Book Of Boba Fett

Boba Fett made a triumphant return to live-action in The Mandalorian. First teased in season one episode ‘The Gunslinger’, he arrived in style in season two’s ‘The Tragedy’. Here, he demonstrated why he’s one of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunters by brutally dispatching a platoon of Stormtroopers sent to capture Grogu.

Fett stuck around for the rest of the season, with the post-credits scene showing him seizing control of Jabba’s palace and killing the ill-fated Bib Fortuna. His new life as an intergalactic crime boss will be shown in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus this December.

However, some changes are coming. One is that Fett is rumored to be undergoing a major redesign that moves away from his classic original trilogy appearance. This makes sense: his armor was very dinged up in The Mandalorian, and his new position gives him the means to mix up his look.

Boba Fett Gets His Own Awesome Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But fans are nervous. They were already dismayed by Disney and Lucasfilm’s decision to rename Fett’s ship, which now isn’t known as Slave 1 but as ‘Firespray’. There’s a decent argument that you shouldn’t mess with the classics, and it’d be a shame if Fett were completely unrecognizable. I don’t think they should be too worried, particularly as Fett is clearly emotionally attached to his armor and its familial legacy.

I’m confident that The Book of Boba Fett won’t stumble. The Mandalorian‘s creative team is present and correct, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez all executive producing and directing various episodes. Many consider this as the de facto third season of The Mandalorian, especially as the first episode was referred to as “301” during production rather than the typical “101” for a series’ first episode.

We don’t have a premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett yet, though with December now mere months away I’m thinking we’ll get a trailer and announcement fairly soon. Said trailer should also tease Fett’s new look, which will hopefully be an evolution of his design rather than a complete reworking.