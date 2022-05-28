Fans are wondering how much ‘Stranger Things’ is too much

Volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things has finally arrived after three years of anticipation. There’s a lot for fans to dig into, with each episode being over an hour in length (as opposed to the pre-established standard of around 40 minutes), the last episode will then be over two hours long. Some are wondering whether that many hours of the show is too much.

yeah no but i finally finished stranger things 4 and i really haven't seen a more forced and dragged out and predictable and boring tv season in a very long time so….. well done netflick ig — aleksandra || ✨thor 4 will fix me✨ (@indominusalexg) May 28, 2022

This user thinks the people who get through to the 150-minute finale will be suffering:

Ur a victim if ur watching movie long episodes on stranger things Wdym 2h30m — SHIVANI! (@kingshivani_) May 28, 2022

One long-time fan isn’t looking forward to sitting through so much of the new season. Netflix hasn’t released any stats yet so we probably won’t know how many people who watched previous seasons will turn up to this one.

I should watch new stranger things prob cause I mean I watched the rest of it but uughhh it’s so long I don’t wanna 😭😭 — Angus (@LongWaytoAthens) May 28, 2022

Some are still willing to defend the length as necessary and useful:

I don't care what anyone has to say about the long episodes. The writers explained so much while keeping things entertaining. #StrangerThings — S (@fullyperplexed) May 28, 2022

Another says they’re necessary to do the expansive plot and cast of characters justice:

Stranger things is also one of the only television shows I've seen that can balance so many plots at once, I think the long episodes really help with that — Nano (@nanoirst) May 28, 2022

Critics have been split on whether the new season and its length work. However, with part two of the season coming out in July and season 5 on the horizon, as well as potential spin-offs – there are sure to be many more hours of content for those who love it.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1 is out now on Netflix now.