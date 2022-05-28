Fans are wondering how much ‘Stranger Things’ is too much
Volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things has finally arrived after three years of anticipation. There’s a lot for fans to dig into, with each episode being over an hour in length (as opposed to the pre-established standard of around 40 minutes), the last episode will then be over two hours long. Some are wondering whether that many hours of the show is too much.
This user thinks the people who get through to the 150-minute finale will be suffering:
One long-time fan isn’t looking forward to sitting through so much of the new season. Netflix hasn’t released any stats yet so we probably won’t know how many people who watched previous seasons will turn up to this one.
Some are still willing to defend the length as necessary and useful:
Another says they’re necessary to do the expansive plot and cast of characters justice:
Critics have been split on whether the new season and its length work. However, with part two of the season coming out in July and season 5 on the horizon, as well as potential spin-offs – there are sure to be many more hours of content for those who love it.
