Fans online are convinced the season three trailer for The Mandalorian has leaked and are unsurprisingly flipping out at the footage that has made its way online.

Flipping is of particular significance here, because that’s exactly what Pedro Pascal’s Mando does in his spaceship at one point. While he’s clearly doing so in order to dodge enemy laser fire and/or asteroids, Mando’s Dad reflexes soon kick in as he holds into place the cute Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda.

“i swear this man never leaves dad mode,” one fan wrote.

look at the way din puts his hand on grogu’s head to stop him falling when they go upside down. i swear this man never leaves dad mode. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/pGJs6L2Lhf — din djarin archives (@djarinarchives) July 12, 2022

A longer version of the purported trailer shows off a few other scenes, as well, which appeared to be screened in a large room on a projector.

It’s kind of hard to make out what is happening exactly in each scene, since “the video is filmed on a potato,” as one fan put it. But it’s clear Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze may be transitioning into something of a familial role for Grogu, such as an aunt or mother-like figure, since she appears to be making him a hot beverage or food.

Just Bo being Grogu's aunt

(I assume she's making him food or tea, hard to tell when the video is filmed on a potato)#TheMandalorian #BoKatan pic.twitter.com/LG4UbvX0zQ — Ollie || Student Debt Pending (@JarrusYaris) July 12, 2022

And did we see Grogu piloting the N-1 at some point???!!!

It’s not entirely clear where the footage came from, though Inverse seemed to indicate it was possibly filmed during a Star Wars Celebration. Presumably, it was intended for the live audience at the time. In late May, the official Twitter account for The Mandalorian even made a post about the Star Wars Celebration gathering of an event called the “Mando+” panel. Since it appeared that the trailer concluded with opening up the floor to a panel of people, this is probably a solid hypothesis as to the origins of the event where the footage came from.

A glimpse backstage at the ‘Mando+’ panel, where the cast and filmmakers of #TheMandalorian, #TheBookOfBobaFett & #Ahsoka reunited before taking the stage at Star Wars Celebration. (2/2)



📸: @visionelie pic.twitter.com/Iky6OMEbi5 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 30, 2022

Seemingly adding authenticity to the trailer is the fact that a post on Reddit purported to be “The Mandalorian Season 3 teaser” was removed Monday citing a “copyright claim by a third party.” If the Reddit post was the same clip that’s been circulating on Twitter, and Disney issued a copyright removal notice, then they effectively confirmed the video as the genuine article by doing so.

We Got This Covered previously reported that The Mandalorian season three is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in February 2023.