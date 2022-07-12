Fans convinced ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has leaked; flip out
Fans online are convinced the season three trailer for The Mandalorian has leaked and are unsurprisingly flipping out at the footage that has made its way online.
Flipping is of particular significance here, because that’s exactly what Pedro Pascal’s Mando does in his spaceship at one point. While he’s clearly doing so in order to dodge enemy laser fire and/or asteroids, Mando’s Dad reflexes soon kick in as he holds into place the cute Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda.
“i swear this man never leaves dad mode,” one fan wrote.
A longer version of the purported trailer shows off a few other scenes, as well, which appeared to be screened in a large room on a projector.
It’s kind of hard to make out what is happening exactly in each scene, since “the video is filmed on a potato,” as one fan put it. But it’s clear Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze may be transitioning into something of a familial role for Grogu, such as an aunt or mother-like figure, since she appears to be making him a hot beverage or food.
And did we see Grogu piloting the N-1 at some point???!!!
It’s not entirely clear where the footage came from, though Inverse seemed to indicate it was possibly filmed during a Star Wars Celebration. Presumably, it was intended for the live audience at the time. In late May, the official Twitter account for The Mandalorian even made a post about the Star Wars Celebration gathering of an event called the “Mando+” panel. Since it appeared that the trailer concluded with opening up the floor to a panel of people, this is probably a solid hypothesis as to the origins of the event where the footage came from.
Seemingly adding authenticity to the trailer is the fact that a post on Reddit purported to be “The Mandalorian Season 3 teaser” was removed Monday citing a “copyright claim by a third party.” If the Reddit post was the same clip that’s been circulating on Twitter, and Disney issued a copyright removal notice, then they effectively confirmed the video as the genuine article by doing so.
We Got This Covered previously reported that The Mandalorian season three is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in February 2023.