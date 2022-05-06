Fans debate if they want ‘Moon Knight’ to return with season 2 or a movie

Either way, more 'Moon Knight' is what the people want.

Now that the dust has settled on Moon Knight after six acclaimed episodes, the focus has now immediately shifted towards what comes next for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and any other personalities who may be waiting in the wings.

The finale accomplished a great deal in tying up the title hero’s initial arc, setting the stage for more mythological adventures, introducing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero, before finally giving fans the Lockley appearance they’d been hedging their bets on since the premiere, but none of the key players are giving anything away as to what comes next.

Isaac isn’t under contract as things stand, although we expect he’s hardly averse to the idea of more Moon Knight, while director Mohamed Diab is more than game for an MCU return, even if his fellow helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are already preoccupied with Loki‘s second run.

However, supporters of the iconic antihero find themselves engaged in a debate about whether they’d prefer Moon Knight season 2, or a standalone feature film with the conflicted favorite front and center.

Everyone’s talking about Moon Knight season 2, but I want a movie please. With daredevil. Please. — Dallas Scott (@dalbear) May 6, 2022

Oh yeah i finally watched Moon Knight finale. It was actually really good and I'm happy with the overall show, praying we get a season 2 or movie announcement though because i don't want them to continue Jakes story in a multiple character project — Usamah #HaloSweep #BarrySweep #HODSweep (@TwistingStew69) May 6, 2022

Deserves a season 2 and a movie. You just CANT leave the fans hanging after one of the dopest entries into the MCU. — Tyone Biggums (@tyronebiggums87) May 6, 2022

I really need moon knight season 2 or for it to become a movie! — THx3DOBNHRPLMTS (@TWI_AVENG_MUSIC) May 6, 2022

Yes run me that season 2 but hopefully we get a #MoonKnight movie pic.twitter.com/PaUTB9UJpu — Janet Jack’dson (@DamiBrock) May 6, 2022

@MarvelStudios we need more moon knight content. A movie, season 2, doesn’t matter. We need more Jake Lockley. — The Dark Knight (@Howardson_) May 6, 2022

I think moon knight deserves a season 2 first, and then a movie — ⚰️💜 (@necroneesan) May 6, 2022

IM GETTING MY HOPES UP LETS GOOO MOONKNIGHT SEASON 2 OR EVEN A MOVIE ?!!!! SOMEONE HOLD ME pic.twitter.com/yxgV8XVLOY — cinnamorroll🌙 (@fitzrry) May 5, 2022

Such is the beauty of the MCU in the era of Disney Plus, either one is just as likely. We’ve seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set the stage for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is effectively a WandaVision sequel of sorts, so the franchise has no issues with jumping between the big and small screens to carry on a story. As for Moon Knight? We’ll just have to wait and see.