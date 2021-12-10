Fans don’t want the ‘Six Feet Under’ revival to come to life

When Variety said that their exclusive sources had revealed a follow-up to Six Feet Under was in the works, the internet was not happy. Nevertheless, the show was a massive hit for all of its 63 episodes across five seasons in the early aughts. It followed the lives of the Fisher family and their associates in the running of a funeral home in Los Angeles.

After receiving over 50 Emmy nominations — winning nine of them — and picking up multiple Golden Globe wins, most fans may reasonably think it’s a perfectly good show as-is with a solid start, middle, and finish. So while the rumors from Variety didn’t say if the show was a full-on reboot, sequel, or even prequel, fans were up in arms saying it absolutely shouldn’t happen.

Podcast host Dave Schilling may have put it best, discussing how a revival of any kind goes against some of the show’s central themes.

A revival of Six Feet Under is an affront to the very premise of the show, which is that things end and we have to be ok with that. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) December 10, 2021

Another user pointed out how if HBO Max wants to change the ending to any show, it should be Game of Thrones after its disastrous final season.

Instead of doing a follow-up to Six Feet Under which had a literally flawless finale, remake the last of season of Game of Thrones so it doesn’t suck so bad. https://t.co/7o91MHIjEP — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 10, 2021

Another user pointed out that it’s incredibly likely that the show might simply ruin an otherwise beloved series.

"That was the perfect ending."



— "Six Feet Under" fans.



"Yeah, but just give us a shot at ruining it."



— HBO https://t.co/x7tjwRbjSl — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 10, 2021

So many fans were commenting on how the ending to Six Feet Under was perfect that it even began to trend on Twitter. “Breathe Me” is widely considered one of the greatest series finales of all time and even helped launch Sia’s career after her song soundtracked the episode’s closing sequence.

Let’s not. Six Feet Under had one of the best endings of a series in tv history. I remember it to this day. https://t.co/nnwzlY3Y8W pic.twitter.com/TGpJhrz36m — 🩺🧑🏾‍🎄Fa la la la Sassenach🎄 (@omwill3) December 10, 2021

Fingers crossed, a Six Feet Under reboot doesn’t kill the series’ magic.