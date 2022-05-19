There was a time when the most passionate an Archie comics fan would get about the series would be debating the eternal question, “Betty or Veronica.” (The answer: Both.) But times have changed, and with the CW’s announcement that the upcoming seventh season of Riverdale, the dark-and-gritty Archie series, will be its last, fans have taken to Twitter with their thoughts and feelings.

The series, which starred KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lili Reinhart as Betty, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, took the traditionally wholesome All-American characters and faced them off against serial killers and the supernatural.

Naturally, some fans were absolutely heartbroken that their favorite show was about close to over. “elaine hatepage” became “elaine sadpage” when the news broke and needs some space:

ok to the people making jokes and celebrating riverdale ending next year, please don’t do that shit. if u don’t like the show, that’s fine ! but just remember it is some peoples comfort show… so just take a second to imagine YOUR comfort show ending before u say shit !! — elaine hatepage ⊬ (@DEPPSBF) May 19, 2022

While we’re a little worried about Camryn. Someone should check in on her:

if the cw cares about my mental health then why is riverdale ending https://t.co/OjnQSTjl1k — camryn (@Ioosechange) May 19, 2022

Elly Belle’s friends have proactively gathered ‘round to take care of their own:

thanks to everyone sending their condolences about riverdale ending, I will survive I promise lmao — Elly Belle 🔮 (famously not a woman) (@literElly) May 19, 2022

Other users were more concerned about whether Betty and Archie would finally be able to get together:

Barchie deserve their happy ending in season 7! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/tc14cilpAK — barchiedaily (@Barchiedaily) May 19, 2022

Nube hates the show but still will watch to the bitter end because they’re emotionally invested in the stories and characters:

thank god riverdale is ending. like, i watched it, but it was bc it was my guilty pleasure. the writing of the show got worse every season loll. and i stayed watching mainly for barchie. hope they end up together 😤 — nube🤍 (@biebtan8) May 19, 2022

This person who identifies as a peace symbol was quietly philosophical about the news:

riverdale ending in s7 (& not shortened) is exactly what i wanted. i’m not upset at all. it’s the perfect timing. & knowing that we will never see that s1-s4 formula ever again is the best thing — ✌🏼 (@slowburnsftw) May 19, 2022

Some people just wanted to celebrate the show’s highlights:

In honor of Riverdale ending, here’s their best scene. pic.twitter.com/pHrsoPvKG9 — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) May 19, 2022

Other fans hoped this would give the show’s writers an excuse to get wild and push its stories further into the realm of crazy:

as happy as i am that riverdale is ending and the bbr squad get to have better roles i'm kinda sad they didn't get more seasons to get absolutely ridiculous — aiden (@flannelplant) May 19, 2022

Hey Riverdale Writer's room, your show is ending. You know what that means. You have NOTHING to lose. Do your worst. We're ready. https://t.co/dvuyUvvQ1S pic.twitter.com/IRUwBCEie1 — Dietr Getz (@dietronomy) May 19, 2022

While still, other fans believe the cast hates working for a living and are excited to be unemployed actors again:

the best news of kj apa’s life always comes on this day, because last year he announced his girlfriend was pregnant and now riverdale is ending — #renewsavedbythebell (@thenoasletter) May 19, 2022

The RIVERDALE cast when they found out that the show is ending pic.twitter.com/QlBQPGCUdh — More Butter 🧈 (@morebuttertv) May 19, 2022

I know the Riverdale cast was crying tears of joy when they found out the show was finally ending pic.twitter.com/XOWT9y2nGM — 𝒞. (@iamcedrica) May 19, 2022

the cast of riverdale now that is finally ending pic.twitter.com/otxWsFBOlP — d (@notkingdeficit) May 19, 2022

And finally, some people don’t care about Riverdale at all. They just want some attention: