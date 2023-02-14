The Last of Us fandom is enjoying the cool breeze of summer air at the moment, when Joel and Ellie roamed the wasteland and there were no doubts as to whether this story was a masterpiece. As all good, uncontentious things come to an end, though, so should we prepare for the whirlwind of controversy that will take on a whole new life when the HBO adaptation returns for a second season.

One character sits at the heart of this scurrilous maelstrom, and that is Abby Anderson. The deuteragonist made her debut in The Last of Us Part II as a playable character, but her storyline ended up provoking the ire of an estimable portion of the community.

We can’t go into spoilers, of course, so just know that Abby is integral to the story of The Last of Us, especially in Part II. One could even argue that without her, there’d be no Part II, so the HBO casting directors are probably already looking at viable candidates to portray her.

As usual, the fandom has its own opinions, so they’ve been debating their picks in a new Reddit thread. Since this has to do with Abby, you should be forewarned that there’s also a fair bit of arguing.

Given her muscular constitution, some are joking that the Belgian martial artist and one-man army Jean-Claude Van Damme should take on the challenge.

Others feel like the most obvious choice is Florence Pugh, though others call her too attractive for the part.

All signs seem to indicate another candidate, however, and fans are mostly on-board.

Whoever it is, she must be jacked, because that’s our Abby.

And of course…

Do you also have a personal preference? Then head over and share it with the rest of the fandom. I mean, who knows? A lot of creatives actively look up fan suggestions in these matters, and Neil Druckmann and co. won’t necessarily be an exception in this regard, at least as long as they haven’t found their Abby.