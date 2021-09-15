Home / tv

Fans Share Their “Sh-tty” Ideas For What If…? Episodes And Some Are Downright Hilarious

Marvel What If

There’s no way to deny that Marvel’s What If…? has seriously inspired some passionate reactions from fans. While some fans are extremely angry over a character’s death in last week’s episode, others have decided to have a little bit more fun and pitch their most bizarre ideas for episodes and some are secretly brilliant while others are downright hilarious.

User Ok_Transition5602 asked on Reddit for people’s “sh-tty what if ideas” and received over 2000 responses. It seems a lot of fans had a lot of ideas to share, but an especially large amount of them were themed around giving Hulk a unique story.

Comment from discussion Haunted20’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion sean_valsean’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion gymlol1586’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

Fan-favorite character Korg was also mentioned.

Comment from discussion neeohh’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

Another fan took to shipping two characters together for some seriously interesting results.

Comment from discussion Evil_Gargoyle_28’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion Lairy_Hegs’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

While some users just tried to be silly, others were downright brilliant. legomaximumfigure asked, “What if Ronin the Accuser won the dance off at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy,” and a lot of fans actually supported the idea, pointing out how interesting the story could be.

Comment from discussion FatYosher64’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion supermariozelda’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion Cow_Other’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

One user was curious to see what would actually happen if one of the worst parts of Thanos’s plan that fans have criticized for years was actually fixed.

Comment from discussion SpideyRules9974’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

Of course, the most important What If…? of all might be:

Comment from discussion twitchSKETCH’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".
Comment from discussion swissarmychris’s comment from discussion "Shitty what if ideas?".

It looks like the creativity of Marvel fans is simply overflowing! It will be interesting to see the likely much more thought-out ideas What If…? presents viewers in the future.

Tags: ,
Comment