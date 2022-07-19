Fans throw out their ideal final scene for ‘Stranger Things 5’

Fans of Stranger Things have been fantasizing about a fitting end for the most popular series in Netflix history.

Earlier this year, the series’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that the series will end with Season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Fans of the show have been ruminating about how things will play out. Redditor ijustcrysometime took to the Stranger Things subreddit to ask fans how they envision the closing scene in the grand finale.

An optimistic fan called GuiltChip shared their dream scenario for the surviving Hawkins residents.

A Redditor called ussrowe thinks the series should end with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) getting a final crack at Dungeons & Dragons.

iluvtupperware thinks that a fitting ending would see Eleven restore balance on both sides of the Upside Down through a noble but self-sacrificing act.

AshtonSours suggested that the series close with a sweet scene of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) asking Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) out on a date.

Fans previously toyed with the worst possible endings for the show. However, they have yet to reflect on how they will fill the void once Stranger Things is over. Not to worry, the Duffer Brothers teased that plans for a spinoff series are in the works.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.