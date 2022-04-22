‘Stranger Things’ creators tease plans for spinoff after season 5

Stranger Things might be ending with its fifth season, but there’s a chance fans could return to Hawkins, Indiana in a sequel series/spinoff. The sci-fi/supernatural phenomenon stands as one of Netflix’s most beloved shows ever, so it was somewhat surprising when it was announced there was only one more season to go following the incoming fourth run earlier this year.

However, comments from creators the Duffer brothers suggest that Stranger Things could continue in the form of a sister series. While speaking to SFX Magazine (via Digital Spy) ahead of season four dropping next month, the Duffers admitted that they’re sad to see the series bow out as they feel there’s “a lot more gas left in the tank” when it comes to this universe.

When asked if a spinoff could be on the cards, then, Matt Duffer admitted that he and his brother Ross do have something in the works, but it’s so super-secret that not even Netflix knows about it.

“We haven’t told anyone our plans, not even Netflix!” Matt revealed. “We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?'”

Duffer went on to stress that they would only make a spinoff if they were convinced it would be something special.

He continued: “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Likewise, a spinoff couldn’t just be a reheated Stranger Things and would have to have its own identity.

“The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done,” Duffer explained, before saying: “I do think we have something pretty exciting, so we’ll see…”

This is far from the first time we’ve heard whisperings of a spinoff. Last year, rumors swirled that Netflix might be looking to give Millie Bobby Brown her own vehicle as Eleven — which is a little odd, considering the telekinetic teen is already the de facto main character of the parent series, but obviously fans would love to see her story continue beyond the conclusion of Stranger Things.

While the end is in sight, it’s still a ways away as we’ve got the super-sized seasons four and five to come first. Don’t miss the first half of Stranger Things‘ fourth season when it premieres on Netflix this May 27. The second half follows six weeks later on July 1.